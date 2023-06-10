US Domestic News Roundup: Analysis-Trump faces difficult odds in classified documents case; Biden admin near deal to preserve preventive care coverage, for now and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Top US congressional Democrats urge to let Trump indictment case 'proceed peacefully'

Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday urged supporters and critics of former President Donald Trump to let his case "proceed peacefully in court" after he was indicted. U.S. prosecutors unsealed a 37-count indictment against Trump on Friday, accusing him of risking some of the country's most sensitive security secrets after leaving office in 2021.

Analysis-Trump faces difficult odds in classified documents case

Donald Trump faces a formidable task defending against charges that he illegally kept top-secret documents upon leaving the White House in 2021, according to legal experts, who said neither the law nor the facts appear to be on his side. The former U.S. president, who is a candidate to run again in the 2024 election, was charged in an indictment unsealed in Florida federal court on Friday. The 37 counts against him include violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice conspiracy and false statements.

US Chamber of Commerce sues over government's drug pricing power

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday sued the federal government, challenging a new law that for the first time gives Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. In a complaint filed in federal court in Dayton, Ohio, the chamber said the pricing program violated drugmakers' due process rights under the U.S. Constitution by giving the government "unfettered discretion" to dictate maximum prices.

Biden admin near deal to preserve preventive care coverage, for now

A mandate that U.S. health insurers cover preventive care like cancer screenings and HIV-preventing medication at no extra cost to patients could remain in place while the Biden administration appeals a court order striking it down, following a tentative agreement announced on Friday. The agreement between the administration and conservative businesses and individuals that sued to challenge the mandate is not yet final, according to a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Without naming Trump, his Republican rival DeSantis condemns his indictment

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the indictment of rival Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday, saying there had been what he called double standards in issuing charges. U.S. prosecutors unsealed a 37-count indictment against Trump on Friday, accusing the former president of risking some of the country's most sensitive security secrets after leaving office in 2021.

Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty in US court

A convicted killer suspected in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba pleaded not guilty on Friday in a U.S. courtroom to charges of extortion and wire fraud related to her death, according to media reports. Joran van der Sloot, 35, was extradited to Birmingham, Alabama, from a prison in Peru on Thursday for arraignment in federal court in northern Alabama. The Dutch national is serving a 28-year prison sentence in the South American country for another woman's killing.

Trump risked national secrets, US prosecutors allege in indictment

U.S. prosecutors unsealed a 37-count indictment against Donald Trump on Friday, accusing the former president of risking some of the country's most sensitive security secrets after leaving the White House in 2021. Trump mishandled classified documents that included information about the secretive U.S. nuclear program and potential domestic vulnerabilities in the event of an attack, the federal indictment said.

Biden to hold first 2024 campaign event in Pennsylvania

U.S. President Joe Biden will hold his first campaign event next week in the swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a statement released by the White House. Biden, 80, will attend a rally with union members in Philadelphia on June 17, the statement said.

Factbox-How secret were the documents found at Mar-a-Lago?

The 37-count indictment against Donald Trump unsealed on Friday accused the former president of risking some of the most closely guarded U.S. government secrets by storing classified documents in unsecured areas of his Florida resort. The documents, according to the indictment, included details about U.S. nuclear weapons, spy satellites and the U.S. military. They were produced by the Pentagon and arms of the U.S. intelligence community, including the CIA, the National Security Agency, the National Reconnaissance Office and other agencies.

U.S. Supreme Court ruling brightens electoral map for Democrats in 2024

A surprise Supreme Court ruling on Thursday has handed Democrats a potential boost in the 2024 congressional race by calling into question the constitutionality of Republican-drawn electoral districts throughout the U.S. South. In the 5-4 decision, the court ruled in favor of Black voters who challenged a Republican-drawn electoral map in Alabama, finding the state violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting.

