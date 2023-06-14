BRIEF-U.S. Department Of State Says Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Spoke Tuesday With People's Republic Of China State Councilor And Foreign Minister Qin Gang

June 14 (Reuters) -

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE SAYS SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN SPOKE TUESDAY WITH PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA STATE COUNCILOR AND FOREIGN MINISTER QIN GANG

* U.S DEPARTMENT OF STATE - DISCUSSED IMPORTANCE OF MAINTAINING OPEN LINES OF COMMUNICATION TO RESPONSIBLY MANAGE U.S.-PRC RELATIONSHIP

