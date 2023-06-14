BRIEF-U.S. Department Of State Says Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Spoke Tuesday With People's Republic Of China State Councilor And Foreign Minister Qin Gang
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 10:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
June 14 (Reuters) -
* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE SAYS SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN SPOKE TUESDAY WITH PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA STATE COUNCILOR AND FOREIGN MINISTER QIN GANG
* U.S DEPARTMENT OF STATE - DISCUSSED IMPORTANCE OF MAINTAINING OPEN LINES OF COMMUNICATION TO RESPONSIBLY MANAGE U.S.-PRC RELATIONSHIP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement