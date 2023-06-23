World News Roundup: Relatives mourn Titanic sub deaths after 'catastrophic implosion'; Biden, Modi hail new era for US-India ties and tout deals and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Relatives mourn Titanic sub deaths after 'catastrophic implosion'

Relatives and colleagues mourned on Friday five people who died when their submersible imploded in the North Atlantic during a deep dive to the Titanic wreck, triggering questions about safety rules for such adventures into the ocean depths. Debris from the Titan submersible, which had been missing since Sunday, was detected on Thursday by a robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian ship as part of an international rescue effort.

Biden, Modi hail new era for US-India ties and tout deals

U.S. President Joe Biden and Narendra Modi hailed a new era in their countries' relationship after the White House rolled out the red carpet for the Indian prime minister on Thursday, touting deals on defense and commerce aimed at countering China's global influence. “Two great nations, two great friends, and two great powers. Cheers," Biden told Modi in a toast at a state dinner. Modi said in reply: “You are soft spoken, but when it comes to action, you are very strong.”

Russia won't tell US number of nuclear warheads in Belarus

Russia will not inform the U.S. about the number of nuclear warheads it is stationing in Belarus or tests of its nuclear-capable Poseidon torpedo, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday. Moscow and Minsk say Belarus has already begun receiving the Russian tactical, or short-range, nuclear weapons that President Vladimir Putin had publicly promised to station there, as tensions with the West soar over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Three killed in Russian attacks in southern Ukraine - local officials

At least three people were killed in Russian attacks in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, including two who died after a trolleybus company came under fire in the city of Kherson, regional officials said. Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of the Kherson region, said two men aged 55 and 43 were killed by "targeted fire" on the Kherson trolleybus company in what he described as "another Russian terrorist attack".

'The world is watching,' say architects of Australia's Indigenous referendum

Australia has a chance to fix its image as a global outlier by voting in favour of constitutionally recognising its Indigenous people, architects of the proposed change said. Australians will be asked to vote in a referendum later this year on whether they support altering the constitution to include a "Voice to Parliament", an Indigenous committee that can advise the parliament on matters affecting its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people.

Pakistan's economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Hameed Iqbal Bhatti had prospered over two decades working in Saudi Arabia, but after returning to Pakistan three years ago, he was getting desperate. The economy had suffered in the pandemic and his restaurant business closed. With work avenues drying up and sky-high inflation blowing a hole in his budget, the 47-year-old cobbled together $7,600 for a trafficker to smuggle him into Europe, where he hoped to rebuild the life he once had, his brother Muhammad Sarwar Bhatti, 53, told Reuters.

Israeli settlers build new outposts overnight amid rising West Bank violence

Israeli settlers have built several new outposts in the occupied West Bank, signalling an acceleration of settlement expansion amid surging violence and in defiance of international calls to halt such projects. The Israeli military said in a statement several outposts that had not been authorised by Israeli officials had been discovered across the West Bank since Thursday.

Exclusive-Romania mulling measures to protect farmers at Constanta port, source says

Romanian officials are considering measures to give local farmers priority access to the Black Sea port of Constanta during the harvest season, an agriculture ministry source said, which could restrict the flow of Ukrainian grain. Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain and oilseed exporters, saw its Black Sea ports blocked after Russia's February 2022 invasion and found alternative shipping routes through neighbouring European Union states.

At least 350 Pakistanis were on boat that sank off Greece - minister

At least 350 Pakistanis were on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece last week, Pakistan's Interior Minister said on Friday, promising to arrest and prosecute the human smugglers responsible. The fishing boat with a capacity of 400 people had over 700 people on board when it sank on June 14, Rana Sanaullah told the country's parliament, adding that a total of 281 Pakistani families had contacted the government to seek help.

Rich nations pledge to unlock hundreds of billions of dollars for climate fight

Multilateral development banks like the World Bank are expected to find $200 billion in extra firepower for low-income economies by taking on more risk, a move that may require wealthy nations to inject more cash, world leaders said on Friday. The leaders, gathered at a summit in Paris to thrash out funding for the climate transition and post-COVID debt burdens of poor countries, said their plans would secure billions of dollars of matching investment from the private sector.

