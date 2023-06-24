Foreign news schedule for Saturday, June 24
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 10:45 IST
**** Stories related to PM Narendra Modi's historic visit to Egypt India-US to negotiate 'speed bumps', developing technologies that will transform lives globally: President Biden New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun, shaping lives, dreams & destinies: PM Modi US intelligence report on COVID-19 origins rejects some points raised by lab leak theory proponents India's history, teachings shaped world, says Kamala Harris Stories on political developments in Pakistan ****
