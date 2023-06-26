Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm.

NATION DEL26 JK-RAJNATH-PAKISTAN **** Effective action against terrorism taken under PM Modi: Rajnath Jammu: In a veiled warning to Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India is getting more powerful and if the need arises, it can hit on this side of the border and also by going across.

DEL32 PM-MP-VISIT **** PM to visit MP on Tuesday; flag off five Vande Bharat trains, launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27 during which he will flag off five Vande Bharat trains and launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, his office said on Monday. **** DEL18 PM-MEETING **** PM chairs meeting with senior ministers New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with senior cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from State visits to the US and Egypt. **** DEL37 CONG-BRS-LEADERS **** Former Telangana minister, ex-MP among 35 BRS leaders set to join Congress, meet Kharge and Rahul New Delhi: As many as 35 BRS leaders, including former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and ex-minister Telangana government Jupally Krishna Rao, announced their intention to join the Congress and met the party's top leadership here on Monday, sources said. **** DEL41 BJP-SITHARAMAN-LD OBAMA **** Sitharaman slams Obama's remarks, cites US 'bombing' of Muslim countries when he was at helm New Delhi: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday slammed former US president Barack Obama's statement about minority rights in India, saying his remarks were surprising as six Muslim-majority countries had faced US ''bombing'' during his tenure. **** CAL8 WB-MAMATA-OPPOSITION ALLIANCE **** Trying to form grand alliance against BJP, but Congress, CPI(M) singing different tunes in Bengal: Mamata Cooch Behar (WB): Days after the mega opposition meeting in Patna, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the role of CPI (M) and Congress, saying despite her efforts to form a grand opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre, their actions as playing second fiddle to the saffron camp in the state are throwing a spanner in the efforts. **** DEL19 CONG-MANIPUR **** First thing PM Modi should do is sack Manipur CM, says Kharge New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Manipur violence and said the first thing he should do is sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh if he is really concerned about the state. **** CAL11 WB-LD MAMATA BSF **** BSF trying to scare voters in bordering areas: Mamata Banerjee Cooch Behar (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BSF of scaring voters in the bordering areas of the state at the behest of the saffron camp and asked the police administration to keep a close watch on their activities. **** MDS11 KL-LD NADDA **** Good work of people of Kerala marred by petty politics of LDF-UDF: J P Nadda Thiruvananthapuram: BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said Kerala has been playing a significant role in the development of the country, but the good work being done by the people of the southern state ''was getting marred'' by the ''petty politics'' of the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF in the state. **** DES24 HP-LD WEATHER **** Himachal flash floods: Hundreds of commuters stranded as Chandigarh-Manali national highway blocked Shimla/Mandi: Hundreds of commuters were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked following flash floods and landslides, officials said on Monday.

BOM13 MP-RAINS-IMD **** Rains lash MP; IMD issues orange alert of extremely heavy showers at isolated places Bhopal: The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert warning heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday morning even as showers continue to lash several areas in the state. **** BUSINESS DEL36 BIZ-LD-STOCKS **** Sensex, Nifty settle on a mixed note in volatile trade Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a mixed note in a volatile trade on Monday amid weak trends in the global markets. **** DEL9 BIZ-S&P-GROWTH **** S&P retains FY24 India growth projection at 6 pc, to be fastest growing in Asia Pacific New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Monday retained India's GDP growth forecast at 6 per cent saying it will be the fastest growing economy among Asia Pacific nations. **** DEL24 BIZ-CCPA-PENALTY **** CCPA imposes penalties on Rau's IAS Study Circle, Seekers Education for misleading ads New Delhi: Consumer protection regulator CCPA has imposed penalties on Rau's IAS Study Circle and Seekers Education for publishing misleading advertisements, according to a statement by CCPA on Monday.

FOREIGN FGN11 US-BIDEN-2NDLD INDIA **** US-India friendship among 'most consequential' in world: President Biden Washington: The US-India relationship is among the ''most consequential'' in the world with bilateral ties more dynamic than ever, US President Joe Biden has said after the two countries elevated their strategic technology partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN22 UK-INDIAN-DEATH **** Indian student dies after being pulled from canal in UK London: A 25-year-old student from Tamil Nadu who was pursuing his postgraduate degree in the UK died after being pulled from a canal in the city of Birmingham, police said on Monday. ****

