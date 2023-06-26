US Domestic News Roundup: Starbucks strike over Pride decor follows LGBTQ anger on hours, benefits; Remains found in California mountains where actor Julian Sands went missing and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Starbucks strike over Pride decor follows LGBTQ anger on hours, benefits

Workers at dozens of U.S. Starbucks locations held strikes on Sunday to express their outrage over accusations by the baristas' union that managers at several U.S. cafes removed rainbow flags and decorations supporting LGBTQ+ Pride month. About a dozen Starbucks workers picketed outside New York's Astor Place location in lower Manhattan on Sunday afternoon near the route of the city's Pride parade, chanting: "New York is a union town! On strike! Shut it down!"

Remains found in California mountains where actor Julian Sands went missing

Hikers have found human remains in Southern California's Mount Baldy wilderness, the mountainous area where British-born film actor Julian Sands went missing in January, local authorities said late on Saturday. The hikers contacted Fontana Station officials at about 10 a.m. on Saturday to report the discovery of the body, which was taken to the coroner's office for identification, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

New York, Washington flights delayed by weather and failing equipment

Thunderstorms and failing equipment at an FAA facility created significant delays for air travelers across the U.S. East Coast on Sunday evening as Washington and New York were forced to briefly halt most incoming flights. As the evening progressed, flights resumed from the Washington area after repairs to communications were completed, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Trump says 'vital' federal role remains for regulating abortion

Former President Donald Trump said the federal government has a role in regulating late term abortions, but declined to provide specifics on what that role was in a speech to a conservative audience on Saturday night. Trump has been relatively quiet on the issue of abortion throughout his campaign for a second term, putting him at odds with other Republican presidential hopefuls including his current biggest threat to the party nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who enacted a six week ban on abortions in his state.

Conservative former judge calls Trump support 'colossal political miscalculation'

Conservative former U.S. appeals court judge J. Michael Luttig in an opinion piece on Sunday said Republicans are making a serious error with "spineless support" for Donald Trump's new bid for the White House. Lutting wrote in the New York Times that the Republican Party is in part to blame for the former president's federal indictment earlier this month accusing Trump of mishandling classified documents. There are few signs that Trump will face political consequences internally, which undermines rule of law and threatens the future of the party, Luttig said.

US Coast Guard investigating cause of Titanic submersible implosion

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the undersea implosion of a tourist submersible that killed all five people aboard while diving to the century-old wreck of the Titanic, officials said on Sunday. The announcement comes a day after Canada's Transportation Safety Board said it was conducting its own investigation into the implosion of the Titan, which has raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions.

US retailers targeted with bomb threats in recent months, seeking bitcoin and gift cards - WSJ

Law-enforcement officials and retailers are investigating a recent wave of bomb threats across the United States, targeting grocery operators and other stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Retail companies including Kroger, Walmart and Amazon's Whole Foods Market, among others, have received bomb threats at their stores in recent months, the report said, adding some callers demanded gift cards, bitcoin or money and threatened to detonate bombs if payments were not made.

How Christian groups helped parents pull books from some Pennsylvania school libraries

On May 12, the library coordinator for Pennsylvania's Central Bucks School District sent an email to colleagues that some conservative parents and Christian advocacy groups had long prayed to see. The email instructed school library staff to remove all copies of two books within 24 hours: "Gender Queer", a graphic memoir by Maia Kobabe that includes cartoons of sexual encounters; and "This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson, a guidebook with illustrations intended for LGBT students who feel overlooked by standard sex education curriculums.

At least one dead, dozens of homes damaged after storms hit US Midwest and South

Tornadoes and thunderstorms hit the U.S. Midwest and South on Sunday, leaving dozens of homes damaged and at least one person dead in Indiana, authorities said on Monday. The National Weather Service said multiple tornadoes were reported on Sunday afternoon in central Indiana.

Biden to detail plans for $42 billion investment in US internet access

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday plans to lay out how a $42 billion investment in expanding internet access will be divvied up among the nation's 50 states, in an effort to give all Americans access to high-speed broadband by 2030. The move will kick off the second leg of Biden's tour highlighting how legislation passed by Congress during the first half of his term will affect average Americans, as his reelection bid gears up.

