Biden offers alternative student debt relief plan that would remove immediate threat of default
President Joe Biden is offering an alternative student debt plan designed to ease borrowers threat of default if they fall behind on their payments, after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative. The president earlier had insisted that this fight is not over after the Supreme Court struck down his USD 400 billion student loan forgiveness plan.
President Joe Biden is offering an alternative student debt plan designed to ease borrowers' threat of default if they fall behind on their payments, after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative. Biden on Friday blamed Republican opposition for triggering the Supreme Court's ruling and slammed the decision as wrong. The president said he will work under the authority of the Higher Education Act to begin a new programme that would begin loan repayment but remove the immediate threat of default.
He said the plan would take longer but provide relief to millions of borrowers. The president earlier had insisted that "this fight is not over" after the Supreme Court struck down his USD 400 billion student loan forgiveness plan. He blamed Republicans' opposition, aiming to direct the ire of millions of borrowers towards them rather than his own party in next year's elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Republicans
- Republican
- Biden
ALSO READ
On June 22, PM Modi to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington to continue their high-level dialogue: MEA.
US won't ease Ukraine's path to NATO: Joe Biden
My discussions with President Joe Biden, other senior US leaders will provide opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation: PM Modi.
"Welcome to White House Mr Prime Minister" US President Joe Biden greets PM Modi
US President Joe Biden, First Lady extended "exceptional warmth, hospitality" to PM Modi: Foreign Secy Vinay Kwatra