PM Modi lauds doctors, CAs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the contribution of doctors on the National Doctors Day, calling them exemplars of the highest degree of courage, selflessness, and resilience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 09:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the contribution of doctors on the National Doctors Day, calling them exemplars of the highest degree of courage, selflessness, and resilience.

''On Doctors Day, I express my deepest gratitude to the entire doctor community. Even amid the most unprecedented times, doctors have exemplified highest degree of courage, selflessness and resilience. Their dedication goes beyond healing; it gives our society hope and strength,'' he tweeted.

July 1 is observed as the National Doctors Day to commemorate Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor who served as West Bengal chief minister too, and whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day. In another tweet, PM Modi also praised the services of chartered accountants on the CA Day. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established on July 1 in 1949.

He tweeted, ''On Chartered Accountants Day, we honour a professional community which is among our nation's key financial architects. Their analytical acumen and steadfast commitment are crucial in strengthening our economy. Their expertise helps build a prosperous and self-reliant India.''

