Kerala CM calls medicos 'pillars' of public health sector

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended greetings to medicos on the occasion of National Doctor's Day and described them as 'pillars' of the public health sector.

The committed efforts of doctors in maintaining the wellness of our society make them pillars of our public health sector, he tweeted.

The CM urged everybody to ensure support for their ''exemplary service''.

''On this #DoctorsDay, let’s salute their firm will and resoluteness in providing healthcare and ensure support for their exemplary services,'' Vijayan added.

