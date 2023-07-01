Left Menu

Demonstrations held in Manipur demanding peaceful resolution to crisis

Some of the women agitators alleged they had seen the torn letter and social media also posted copies of it.More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipurs population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 01-07-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 16:52 IST
Demonstrations held in Manipur demanding peaceful resolution to crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People on Saturday staged demonstrations at several places in Manipur’s Imphal Valley demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and a peaceful resolution to the crisis. In Imphal East district’s Khurai, a large number of women staged a sit-in to denounce any attempt to impose President’s Rule in the state and affirmed their support to Chief Minister Biren N Singh. In Jiribam district bordering Assam’s Cachar district, women took out a rally urging the chief minister and MLAs not to resign as it would be tantamount to surrendering before the militants. These demonstrations come a day after Biren N Singh clarified that he was not resigning from the post.

Before his clarification, thousands of demonstrators had blocked his convoy from proceeding toward Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The CM eventually told women, demonstrators, that he was not resigning.

He tweeted, “At this crucial juncture I would like to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of chief minister.” Unconfirmed reports said the CM had typed out a resignation letter but was persuaded by his supporters to tear it up. Some of the women agitators alleged they had seen the torn letter and social media also posted copies of it.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023