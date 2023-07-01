Demonstrations held in Manipur demanding peaceful resolution to crisis

People on Saturday staged demonstrations at several places in Manipur’s Imphal Valley demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and a peaceful resolution to the crisis. In Imphal East district’s Khurai, a large number of women staged a sit-in to denounce any attempt to impose President’s Rule in the state and affirmed their support to Chief Minister Biren N Singh. In Jiribam district bordering Assam’s Cachar district, women took out a rally urging the chief minister and MLAs not to resign as it would be tantamount to surrendering before the militants. These demonstrations come a day after Biren N Singh clarified that he was not resigning from the post.

Before his clarification, thousands of demonstrators had blocked his convoy from proceeding toward Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The CM eventually told women, demonstrators, that he was not resigning.

He tweeted, “At this crucial juncture I would like to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of chief minister.” Unconfirmed reports said the CM had typed out a resignation letter but was persuaded by his supporters to tear it up. Some of the women agitators alleged they had seen the torn letter and social media also posted copies of it.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

