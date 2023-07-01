Left Menu

Manipur situation will improve in 7-10 days, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

I am of the view that in the next one week to 10 days, there will be more improvement. Sarma claimed there has been a lot of improvement in the neighbouring state in the last month.Silently, the Manipur government and the Union home ministry are working.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the situation in neighbouring Manipur will improve within 7-10 days, with the state and central governments working ‘silently’ to restore peace.

He hit out at the Congress and alleged that the opposition party is showing its concern when ''relative peace has come in the northeastern state.'' More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor said, “The situation in Manipur is improving day by day. I am of the view that in the next one week to 10 days, there will be more improvement.” Sarma claimed there has been a lot of improvement in the neighbouring state in the last month.

“Silently, the Manipur government and the Union home ministry are working. You can see what was the level of violence a month ago and what it is today,” he said, adding, “I can tell you with guarantee that there has been a vast improvement in the situation.” Taking a swipe at the Congress, the BJP’s trouble-shooter in the Northeast said, “Now, the Congress is crying about Manipur when relative peace has come. They should have cried when the situation was volatile.”

