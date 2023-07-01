You are leading the 'largest opposition party': TMC tells PM
The TMC on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the leader of the largest opposition party, which is opposed to providing jobs, nurturing democracy, preserving federalism and controlling prices. The party was responding to Modis attacks on opposition parties in his speech in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh.TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek OBrien accused the BJP of being opposed to jobs, democracy and federalism.
TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien accused the BJP of being opposed to jobs, democracy and federalism. ''These are NOT 'opposition parties', Mr Prime Minister! It is YOU who is leading the largest 'opposition party'. Your party is opposed to giving young people jobs. Opposed to nurturing democracy. Opposed to preserving federalism. Opposed to controlling prices,'' he said in a tweet. Modi in his speech said, ''The social media posts of those (opposition parties), who want to come together, are getting viral these days. These opposition parties are only uniting to promote dynastic politics.'' After the recent meeting of the Opposition parties in Patna, the BJP has questioned the purpose of the meet as well as the unity among the participating parties.
