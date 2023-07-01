Kerala PCC chief lodges breach of privilege complaint against DSP probing cheating case

Left Menu

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC chief and Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran has lodged a breach of privilege complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker against a senior state police officer who is probing a cheating case in which the prime accused is controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.The Kannur MP alleged that Y R Rustom, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the state Crime Branch, was acting like a tool in the hands of the ruling CPI M and recently registered a fake case against him in the cheating matter to tarnish his image.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-07-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 19:27 IST
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran has lodged a breach of privilege complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker against a senior state police officer who is probing a cheating case in which the prime accused is controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The Kannur MP alleged that Y R Rustom, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the state Crime Branch, was acting like a tool in the hands of the ruling CPI (M) and recently registered a ''fake case'' against him in the cheating matter to tarnish his image. Sudhakaran was arrested and released on bail by the Crime Branch in the cheating case last month. In the complaint, the KPCC chief alleged that the ''fake case'' was registered against him under the aegis of Rustom as part of the political witch-hunt of the Marxist party to tarnish his image before the public. Besides the LS Speaker, a complaint against the DSP was also submitted to the Parliament ethics committee, Kerala police chief and Police Complaint Authority, a statement here on Saturday said.

The self-styled antique dealer Mavunkal, the prime accused in the case, also recently alleged that he was threatened by the officer to testify against Sudhakaran in a POCSO case involved by the former. Quoting the recent statement given by the accused in a court against the DSP, the KPCC chief further charged that Mavunkal was threatened at gunpoint to give statement against him by Rustom. The leader claimed that the police personnel, who were on escort duty while Mavunkal was taken to the court, were witnesses to the threatening and verbal abuse by the officer against him. Instead of taking out an ideological battle against the political opponents, the CPI (M) was creating fake cases against them, Sudhakaran said in the statement. Stating that the conspiracy hatched by the ruling party against him was the reflection of their political decay, the leader also said he would continue his legal fight against everyone who tried to humiliate him and tarnish his image before the public. Sudhakaran was arrested on June 23 after several hours of questioning by the Crime Branch and he was later released on bail as directed by the Kerala High Court.

