Lansdowne Cantonment Board proposes renaming town after 1962 India-China war hero; locals unimpressed

The Lansdowne Cantonment Board has passed a proposal to rename Lansdowne town, a popular tourist spot in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand, as 'Jaswantgarh' after the 1962 India-China war hero Jaswant Singh, sources said. A proposal to this effect was passed by the Board earlier this week at a meeting chaired by its president Brigadier Vijay Mohan Chaudhary, they said. The recommendation has been sent to the Ministry of Defence which had sought proposals from all cantonment boards to rechristen places named during the British era, they said. The town was called ''Kalaun ka Danda'', meaning a hill surrounded by dark clouds, before it was named Lansdowne after the then viceroy 132 years ago. However, the Lansdowne Cantonment Board has mentioned that locals are opposed to renaming of the hill station.

Still, if it has got to be changed then it would be most logical to rename it as Jaswantgarh after the 1962 India-China war hero who was posthumously awarded the Paramveer Chakra, the Board said in its proposal.

Singh hailed from Baria village in Beeronkhal area of Pauri district. He attained martyrdom on November 17 at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh during the India-China conflict of 1962 after preventing the Chinese troops from advancing for 72 hours.

He was deployed at the time in the 4th battalion of Garhwal Rifles at Tawang.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also said that British era names reminiscent of India's colonial past will be changed.

Meanwhile, those opposing the renaming of the town feel it would lead to loss of its identity and affect tourism. ''Lansdowne is a land of brave hearts and a well known tourist destination. If its name is changed, it will lose its identity. Tourism, which is the main trade here, will be adversely affected. Its old name should be retained in public interest. I will soon send a proposal to this effect to the government,'' local BJP MLA Dilip Singh Rawat told PTI. Former member of the Board, Rajesh Dhyani said before sending such a proposal to the defence ministry, the Board should have taken local people into confidence. There have been efforts in the past also to change the name of the town, but opposition by the locals did not let it happen. There was a proposal in the past to revive its old name ''Kalau Danda''. Another proposal was to rename it after Lord Subedar Balbhadra Singh, but on both the occasions, the government had to step back in the face of opposition by locals. ''Renaming the town is meaningless. What is needed is improvement in its infrastructure,'' former cantonment board vice president S P Naithani argued.

