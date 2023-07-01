Chhattisgarh: Rajnath Singh says Congress government not supporting fight against left-wing extremism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday slammed the Congress government for not being supportive in the fight against Left Wing Extremism. "If the Congress government in Chhattisgarh had been supportive in the fight against left-wing extremism in the last four years, it would have been completely eradicated from the state, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Kanker.

Singh addressed a public meeting in Naxalite affected district Kanker where he, along with other senior BJP leaders of the state participated in BJP's outreach programme on completing nine years of Modi government. He said that due to effective policies and action taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Left Wing Extremism in the last nine years, it has been confined to just 10-12 districts.

"Some of those districts are in Chhattisgarh. If the state government here had taken prompt action against LWE in the last four years, it would have been completely eradicated from here too," Singh slammed Chhatisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel Government. "Not only did the Congress government in the state ignore the LWE, but they also ignored conversion activities in the state. Converting the innocent tribals of Bastar by greed and allurement is a matter of concern for the country and the society," he added.

"In 2018, people choose to change the government because people trusted some guarantees of the Congress at that time, but it backfired," he said. "Atal ji formed Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, two states with a large number of tribal societies. He also created a separate ministry for tribal welfare because he was sensitive towards the tribals. The same commitment is also in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No one ever thought that the daughter of tribal society will become the President of the country, but it has happened," Rajnath Singh said.

He added that the government of Chhattisgarh promised prohibition of liquor, took "Gangajal" (Holy water of the Ganges) in hand and promised. But they started home delivery of alcohol. "They had promised to make farmers debt-free but they couldn't," Defence Minister said addressing the public rally.

"under the government of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today even in tribal areas, facilities like houses, toilets, free electricity and gas connections, schools, roads and free treatment for the poor are being provided at the same speed as in the rest of the country," Rajnath Singh said mentioning work done by BJP govt for the tribal areas. "Today, India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence, then the heroes like Veer Shaheed Gundadhur, who gave their supreme sacrifice while fighting against the British for their people, forests and land from this sacred soil of Bastar, come to mind," he added.

In view of the assembly elections to be held in Chhattisgarh this year, the visit of Rajnath Singh can be considered crucial. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in Raipur earlier today. (ANI)

