Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

In a setback to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, his close aide Rahul Kanal on Saturday joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and demanded a detailed probe into the Disha Salian death case.

Kanal, who was raided by the Income Tax department last year, was part of the core committee of Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena.

He joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde, his son and MP Shrikant Shinde, and party MLAs.

Interestingly, Kanal's crossover to Sena came on a day Aaditya Thackeray led a morcha against alleged scams and corruption in the Mumbai civic body.

“Tomorrow if people say that I have joined you because of (actor) Sushant Singh Rajput or (his ex-manager) Disha Salian case....so I want to tell you with folded hands that please investigate it,'' Kanal said.

“If my name crops up then you can whip me with your shoes. There is a need for a detailed investigation and I can go anywhere for this,” he added.

Kanal said, according to people, he got a lot from the party (Shiv Sena-UBT).

“Yes, it is 100 per cent right. But I have returned 1,000 per cent,” he added.

Reacting to Kanal switching sides, Aaditya Thackeray, in a veiled barb at BJP, said those who want to jump into a ''washing machine'' can do that.

Notably, on June 13, Kanal wrote a birthday message for Aaditya Thackeray, saying, “It does not matter how many are against you. Those who are with you are wonderful”.

The focus on Disha Salian's death returned after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said police were still recording statements and the case has not been closed.

Salian (28), former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a few days before Rajput’s alleged suicide.

