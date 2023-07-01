Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

There is a need for a detailed investigation and I can go anywhere for this, he added.Kanal said, according to people, he got a lot from the party Shiv Sena-UBT.Yes, it is 100 per cent right.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 20:56 IST
Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a setback to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, his close aide Rahul Kanal on Saturday joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and demanded a detailed probe into the Disha Salian death case.

Kanal, who was raided by the Income Tax department last year, was part of the core committee of Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena.

He joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde, his son and MP Shrikant Shinde, and party MLAs.

Interestingly, Kanal's crossover to Sena came on a day Aaditya Thackeray led a morcha against alleged scams and corruption in the Mumbai civic body.

“Tomorrow if people say that I have joined you because of (actor) Sushant Singh Rajput or (his ex-manager) Disha Salian case....so I want to tell you with folded hands that please investigate it,'' Kanal said.

“If my name crops up then you can whip me with your shoes. There is a need for a detailed investigation and I can go anywhere for this,” he added.

Kanal said, according to people, he got a lot from the party (Shiv Sena-UBT).

“Yes, it is 100 per cent right. But I have returned 1,000 per cent,” he added.

Reacting to Kanal switching sides, Aaditya Thackeray, in a veiled barb at BJP, said those who want to jump into a ''washing machine'' can do that.

Notably, on June 13, Kanal wrote a birthday message for Aaditya Thackeray, saying, “It does not matter how many are against you. Those who are with you are wonderful”.

The focus on Disha Salian's death returned after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said police were still recording statements and the case has not been closed.

Salian (28), former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a few days before Rajput’s alleged suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023