BJP president Nadda chairs organisational meetings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 20:59 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday chaired meetings of party general secretaries and 'morcha' heads as they took stock of the month-long programme to mark the Modi government's nine years in power and preparations of the upcoming organisational events.

Sources said the party campaign going on in various states, which are headed for assembly polls later this year, and across the country for the Lok Sabha polls next year also came up for discussion.

The BJP had run a month-long exercise, which ended on Friday, to spearhead public connect programmes, which included rallies by its senior leaders, to mark the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

The party top brass recently held a series of meetings amid a buzz that there could be reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers and within its organisation as well, including in states.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also organising three zone-wise meetings of its state leadership on July 6, 7 and 8 to review its organisational activities and strategise for the upcoming poll challenges, especially the national elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

