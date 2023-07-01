"Bhrashtachar ka Badshah": Rajnath tears into Chhattisgarh CM, hails predecessor Raman Singh for 'changing face' of state

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday lashed out at the previous Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, accusing them of being steeped in "corruption" after the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. Addressing a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Saturday, Singh credited the previous Raman Singh-led BJP government with "transforming the state" during its 15-year rule.

He said no one can deny that it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and during the tenure of former CM Raman Singh that the face of Chhattisgarh changed. Lashing out at the present Congress government in the state at another public rally in Bilaspur later in the day, Singh alleged that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was "steeped in corruption" and was "bhrashtachar ka Badshah" (king of corruption).

Recalling his first visit to the state after it was founded in 2000, at the Kanker meeting, the Union Minister said, "I remember my first visit to Chhattisgarh. It had been newly carved out of Madhya Pradesh at the time and the Congress was in power. Corruption was widespread in the government. I can say with certainty that it was during the Raman Singh-led BJP government that the face of Chhattisgarh truly changed." The veteran BJP leader added, "When the state was founded in 2000, people did not have the courage to speak up against the ruling Congress leaders. Such was the sorry state of affairs at the time."

Further, recalling the change of guard in the state in 2003, the Defence Minister said, "Raman Singh was charged with the task of transforming the state. He gave us a new Raipur and Chhatisgarh." Chhattisgarh was granted statehood on November 1, 2000, with Raipur designated as the state capital.

Late former Congress leader Ajit Jogi, who was elected the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, was succeeded in 2003 by Raman Singh, who served three full terms in the state's highest office. The BJP has been holding a series of meetings in the state as part of preparations for the Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held later this year.

Rajnath Singh's visit came on the heels of BJP national president JP Nadda addressing two rallies in the state -- one in Chhatisgarh and another in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

