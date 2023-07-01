Maha: 25 passengers charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway; driver's error suspected

Twenty-five passengers were charred to death as the private bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting the divider on the Nagpur-Mumbai `Samruddhi Expressway' in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Eight persons, including the driver and `cleaner' (driver's assistant) survived the horrific accident. A case for negligent driving was registered against the driver with police believing, prima facie, that he dozed off and lost control of the vehicle.

The deceased included 11 male and 14 female passengers. Ten of the victims were from Wardha, seven from Pune, four from Nagpur and two each from Yavatmal and Washim.

The sleeper coach bus of `Vidarbha Travels' was on its way to Pune from Nagpur when it met with the accident around 1.30 am at Pimpalkhuta village near Sindkhedraja, 130 km from Nagpur.

A report prepared by the Amaravati Regional Transport Office (RTO) said that as per the details provided by a survivor, the bus dashed into a steel pole on the right side, leading to the driver losing control. It then hit the divider.

After the front axle assembly got dislocated, the front portion of the bus hit the road and the resultant friction generated heat and fire (as engine oil temperature was also high since the bus was in on mode), the report said.

The vehicle then overturned on its left side, which blocked the passenger entrance-exit, and the loss of alignment of the vehicle due to the impact of the accident also made the emergency door inoperative, creating a virtual death trap for the passengers.

As most victims' bodies were charred beyond recognition, the authorities have decided to conduct DNA testing to identify them before handing them over to the relatives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a probe into the accident and announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs five lakh for the families of each deceased.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders expressed grief over the loss of life.

A case was registered against the driver after questioning, said Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sunil Kadasne.

The had left Nagpur for Pune at 4 pm on Friday. It stopped at Karanja in Yavatmal district for dinner.

After the halt, the bus travelled around 150 kilometres in about two and a half hours at average speed of 60-70 kilometres per hour, said a police official.

"The speed of the vehicle may not be the issue," he said, adding that prima facie it seems to be the result of a ''human error''.

"The driver might have nodded off. The bus went to the right side and first hit the crash barrier and then the divider," he said.

A local resident said the survivors told him that they sought help from passengers of other passing vehicles on the highway, but nobody stopped.

The driver claimed that there was a tyre burst, officials said. But the Amravati RTO stated in its report that it could not have caused the accident as there were no pieces of rubber or tyre markings at the scene indicating a tyre burst.

PM Modi had inaugurated the 520-km-long phase-1 of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg in December last year.

CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the accident site in the afternoon.

The shell of the completely burnt bus could be seen lying at the site with some half-burnt bags and mobile chargers of passengers scattered around.

Shinde termed the accident as ''unfortunate'' and stressed the need for drivers on the expressway to exercise caution while driving.

Speaking to reporters at the accident site, he said measures would be taken to prevent accidents on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway.

''So far, most of the accidents on the Samruddhi Expressway have occurred due to human errors. But the government has taken this accident seriously and steps will be taken to ensure that accidents and errors don't happen,'' he said.

Among the deceased were Kailas Gangawane, an English teacher, his wife Kanchan and their daughter Rutuja, who were returning to Nirgudsar village in Ambegaon tehsil in Pune district after dropping off the couple's son Aditya who had got admission in a law course in Nagpur.

''One of our relatives, who is a policeman, informed me that the charred bodies of the three were found embracing each other,'' said Rupesh Gangawane, a cousin of Kailas.

In a tweet, President Murmu said, ''The heart-wrenching tragedy in Buldhana, Maharashtra, claiming many precious lives, including children and women, is extremely disturbing. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families...'' PM Modi tweeted, ''Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.'' Home Minister Shah described the accident as heart-breaking. ''In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

Fadnavis told reporters that a ''smart system'' is being installed on the expressway to prevent accidents.

''Only vehicle error and human error have been noticed in the accidents that occurred on the expressway so far,'' said the deputy CM who holds the home portfolio.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray accused the government of not doing anything to stop accidents on the Samruddhi Expressway.

The Buldhana accident should serve as an eye opener for the government as more than 300 people have lost their lives on the expressway since it was inaugurated last year, he said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed grief over the tragedy and said the government needs to take steps to curb the speed limit of private vehicles.

In an acerbic comment, Pawar said people now describe deaths in accidents on the expressway as ''Devendra-wasis'', provoking a strong reaction from the BJP which said it was a below-the-belt jibe.

The 701-kilometre Samruddhi Mahamarg, presently operational on a stretch from Nagpur to Bharvir in Nashik district, is considered the brainchild of Fadnavis who was chief minister from 2014 to 2019.

State Congress chief Nana Patole demanded that a case of ''culpable homicide'' be registered against the state government. PTI CLS MR DC VT ARU BNM NR NP KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)