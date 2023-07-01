Fake Amarnath Yatra permits: J-K Cong calls for stern action against culprits

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Saturday demanded stern action against those who allegedly cheated Amarnath Yatra pilgrims by providing them with fake registration permits.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma's statement comes a day after authorities detected more than 400 fake registration permits in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

Taking strong exception to the incident, the Congress leader said the government and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) should have adopted a foolproof system to avoid such a fraud with the pilgrims.

''The government should identify the cheats and recover the amount misappropriated besides facilitating the victim pilgrims to undertake the yatra as soon as possible,'' Sharma said.

He also appealed to the local people to extend their full support to the pilgrims in line with the age-old tradition and hospitality.

Meanwhile, senior National Conference leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra also wished the pilgrims a safe, secured, smooth and blissful yatra to the revered cave shrine.

However, he called for strict adherence to the recommendations of the Nitish Sengupta Commission with regard to safety and security of devotees and the facilitators.

''The safety and security of the yatris and all those facilitating the pilgrimage enroute the mountainous and difficult terrain is of paramount importance and the Lt Governor's administration besides SASB should utilize all the resources to ensure regulated and hassle-free yatra,'' Sadhotra said in a statement.

He said the formation of the Nitish Sengupta panel post the most tragic 1996 snow and storm catastrophe, which claimed nearly 250 lives, manifested in drawing a pragmatic roadmap for smooth conduct of the pilgrimage with focus on pilgrim safety.

''Eventually, SASB was constituted by an Act of legislature during the National Conference government in the year 2000 to manage the yatra,'' he said and hoped that all necessary safety protocols are being maintained in the larger interests of the pilgrims and all the stakeholders.

The former minister said though the administration has made elaborate and relentless efforts for the yatra, yet extra caution is required to be taken in view of weather vagaries and the difficult terrain.

''These need constant monitoring for improvisation of facilities as may be required from time to time,'' he added.

Sadhotra described the holy pilgrimage as a shining example of Jammu and Kashmir's glorious inclusive heritage and said ''this is perhaps the only and unique yatra around the world that is performed by the followers of one dharma and facilitated by another religion.'' ''It also reflects the deep bonds of brotherhood and amity in the land of Rishis, Sufis and Saints. Amity and secularism is ingrained in the basic character of the people, who are known for their warmth and hospitality towards the pilgrims,'' he said, wishing this year's yatra to prove harbinger of peace and tranquility.

