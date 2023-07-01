Left Menu

Uniform civil code undesirable at this stage: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:56 IST
The Congress on Saturday stuck to its stated stand on the uniform civil code (UCC) saying it is undesirable at this stage and noted that it will comment further if a draft bill or a report on the issue comes up.

The party's top leadership held its parliamentary strategy group meeting where they discussed various issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.

The Congress is set to corner the government on issues of Manipur violence, wrestlers protest, inflation, rising unemployment and the manner in which various governors are conducting themselves. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party had already made its stand clear on the UCC on June 15. He said since there is nothing extra during the last 15 days on the matter, the party has nothing to add on it as of now.

''On June 15 we issued a statement, but there is no change in stand on UCC,'' he said.

''When there's a draft and a discussion we will participate and examine what is proposed. As of now, all we have is law commission public notice for responses. The Congress reiterates the statement as nothing new has happened,'' he said.

On the Delhi ordinance issue, on which AAP is seeking opposition support, the party said it will take a call when the legislation comes.

