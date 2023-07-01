Left Menu

WB: Governor meets kin of dead in violence-hit areas

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday met the relatives of the victims in the violence-affected Dinhata, Shimultala, and Cooch Behar areas of North Bengal.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday met the relatives of the victims in the violence-affected Dinhata, Shimultala, and Cooch Behar areas of North Bengal. The visit comes after the governor took strong note of the violence, which has been reported from across the state ahead of the July 8 panchayat elections, saying he won't tolerate such incidents anymore.

One person died of bullet injuries during clashes between two groups at Gitaldaha in Cooch Behar district while Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, was attacked allegedly by TMC workers at the BDO office during scrutiny of nomination papers at Dinhata, Cooch Behar, in June. Adding to the string of violence reported from across the state around the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls, crude bombs were allegedly lobbed at the Block Development Office at Ahmadpur in Birbhum district last month.

A Trinamool Congress worker was also allegedly beaten to death in the Malda district. The panchayat elections will be held in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The polls are billed as a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, as they are seen to be a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court's order on the deployment of central forces in West Bengal for the panchayat elections, dismissing a plea by the state government challenging the high court order. (ANI)

