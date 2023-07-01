No change in stand on uniform civil code: Cong

The Congress on Saturday stuck to its stated stand on the uniform civil code (UCC) that it is undesirable at this stage and noted that it will comment further if a draft bill or a report on the issue comes up.

The party's top leadership held its parliamentary strategy group meeting where they discussed various issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.

The Congress is set to corner the government on issues of Manipur violence, wrestlers protest, inflation, rising unemployment and the manner in which various governors are conducting themselves. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party had already made its stand clear on the UCC on June 15. He said since there is nothing extra during the last 15 days on the matter, the party has nothing to add on it as of now.

''On June 15 we issued a statement, but there is no change in stand on UCC,'' he said.

''When there's a draft and a discussion we will participate and examine what is proposed. As of now, all we have is law commission public notice for responses. The Congress reiterates the statement as nothing new has happened,'' he said.

The Congress had alleged the Law Commission's latest attempt to seek fresh public opinion on UCC represents the Narendra Modi government's desperation for continuing with its agenda of polarisation and diversion from its failures.

On the Delhi ordinance issue, on which AAP is seeking opposition support, the party said it will take a call when the legislation comes. ''We want to run the session. We want to raise critical issues. We want discussions. Hopefully we will get full opportunity to raise our issues and stand on legislations will be taken as and when these come,'' Ramesh said.

''There is no information yet as to which legislations will come, but we want a productive session,'' he added.

The meeting was attended among others by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to break his silence over Manipur violence even after two months. He reiterated his party's demand for resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh. He also said the party feels that Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur has not yielded anything as violence continued to rage in the troubled state. ''The prime minister is silent and we have been asking him to break his silence on the issue. The prime minister should immediately ask for the resignation of the Manipur chief minister,'' Ramesh said, adding the party will seek a discussion on the Manipur situation.

He said the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP also came for discussion during the meeting, adding while the matter is in the court, the party hopes that justice will be done and Gandhi will be able to attend the session.

He said that the Congress president also briefed the MPs about the meeting of the opposition parties held in Patna.

Ramesh said that the party will raise the issue of railway safety in the coming monsoon session besides the issue of ill treatment of wrestlers, particularly the female wrestlers by Delhi Police. The party, he said, will also raise the issue of President Droupadi Murmu not invited for the inauguration of the new parliament building. He said it was an insult to the tribals and other downtrodden people. Ramesh reiterated the party's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani issue.

