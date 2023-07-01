"Seems pre-planned": Manipur CM Biren Singh hints at foreign hand behind violence

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday hinted that external forces or elements may have had a hand in the ethnic violence, which has claimed several lives in the state, adding that it seems "pre-planned". In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Manipur CM said, "...Manipur shares its borders with Myanmar. China is also nearby. As much as 398 km of our borders are porous and unguarded. There are security forces deployed on our frontiers but even a robust and extensive security deployment can't cover such a vast area. However, going by what's happening, we can neither deny nor vehemently affirm...it seems pre-planned but the reason is not clear."

He said the Centre and the state government were making all efforts for restoring peace to the state, adding that he spoke with his "Kuki brothers and sisters" over the telephone earlier in the day, saying, "Let's forgive and forget". "We are making all efforts, at all levels, to restore peace. A few hours ago, I spoke with our Kuki brothers and sisters over the telephone that let's forgive and forget; reconcile and live together like we always have...The government has only tried to screen the people coming from outside in the wake of the Myanmar turmoil and send them back once the situation improves. Our priority is to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur," Biren Singh said.

In an impassioned appeal to the people of the Northeast state, he said all tribes have to live together, adding that he will not allow Manipur to be splintered on ethnic lines. "We are one. Manipur is a small state but we have 34 tribes. All of these 34 tribes have to live together. We just have to be careful that not many people from outside come and settle here. We have to ensure that there is no demographic imbalance. As the CM, I promise that I won't allow Manipur to break up and neither will there be a separate administrative authority in the state. I am prepared to make sacrifices to keep everyone together," the CM said.

Ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3 after clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

