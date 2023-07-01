Left Menu

UP: Posters of Akhilesh Yadav as next PM displayed in Lucknow

Several posters and hoardings projecting Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav as future Prime Minister of the country were put up in Lucknow on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 23:34 IST
UP: Posters of Akhilesh Yadav as next PM displayed in Lucknow
Visuals from the spot (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Several posters and hoardings projecting Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav as future Prime Minister of the country were put up in Lucknow on Saturday. According to the officials, the banners and posters depicting Akhilesh Yadav as the nation's next PM were displayed outside the Samajwadi Party's office on the occasion of the SP Party Chief's birthday.

The officials added that the hoardings were put up by SP Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his Twitter handle and wished the SP Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday.

The UP CM also prayed for the good health and well-being of the SP Party President. "Birthday greetings to the National President of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav. I wish you good health from Lord Shri Ram," tweeted the CM Yogi. (ANI)

