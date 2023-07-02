Maha political developments: Sharad Pawar undeterred, claims Raut; says this 'circus' won't last long
We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray. Raut said people of Maharashtra will not tolerate such a circus, an apparent reference to government formation through vertical splits in political parties, for long.Some people seem to be determined to completely spoil Maharashtras politics. Let them proceed on their chosen path, said Raut, in an apparent reference to Ajit Pawar, CM Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh.
In a day of massive political developments, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government along with several of his colleagues.
In a tweet, Raut said, ''I just spoke with NCP Sharad Pawar. He said he is firm and people's support is behind us. We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray.” Raut said people of Maharashtra will not tolerate such a ''circus'', an apparent reference to government formation through vertical splits in political parties, for long.
''Some people seem to be determined to completely spoil Maharashtra's politics. Let them proceed on their chosen path,'' said Raut, in an apparent reference to Ajit Pawar, CM Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Opinion of a spokesperson: Ajit Pawar on Sanjay Raut's remarks on MVA alliance
"Such people come and go. I call them kachra": Sanjay Raut slams MLC Kayande for joining Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Maha: Raut writes to UN, urges it to declare June 20 as ‘World Traitors Day’
Breach of privilege against Raut: Maha council admin told to decide and send matter to RS chairman
Maha: MLC privilege committee Chairman seeks action against Sanjay Raut's "chormandal" remark