"BJP is bringing UCC to divide people," says Kerala LoP VD Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan on Sunday alleged that BJP is bringing Uniform Civil Code(UCC) to divide people and said that there is no need for UCC at present. "The Law Commission appointed by the central government itself has made it very clear that there is no need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at present. So we are also taking the same stand that there is no need for UCC at this point in time. BJP is bringing this matter to make a split among the people," Satheesan told ANI here in Thiruvananthapuram.

The ruling party in Kerala, CPI(M), has also criticised the Prime Minister's pitching for the UCC in the country. On Friday, CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is on the "electoral agenda" of the BJP. "Triggering debates around Uniform Civil Code is an electoral ploy by Sangh Parivar to press their majoritarian agenda for deepening communal divide. Let's oppose any attempts to undermine India's pluralism and support reforms through democratic discussions within communities," Kerala CM tweeted.

Kerala CM's this stand drew a sharp reaction from the BJP Kerala president K Surendran when he said, "CPI(M) has become a Muslim party. The latest example of this is Pinarayi Vijayan's stand against the uniform civil code." He further alleged that the goal of the Chief Minister of Kerala is to polarise Muslims."Pinarayi Vijayan's goal is the polarisation of Muslims. No Muslim parent will accept a triple talaq. Likewise, no Muslim parent will accept discrimination against girls in property rights," said the Kerala BJP state president.

The concept of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been a topic of discussion for the past four years, and it has once again come into focus following Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent public address in Madhya Pradesh batted for the uniform law. PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi had said. (ANI)

