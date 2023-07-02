Left Menu

"BJP is bringing UCC to divide people," says Kerala LoP VD Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan on Sunday alleged that BJP is bringing Uniform Civil Code(UCC) to divide people and said that there is no need for UCC at present.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 15:19 IST
"BJP is bringing UCC to divide people," says Kerala LoP VD Satheesan
VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan on Sunday alleged that BJP is bringing Uniform Civil Code(UCC) to divide people and said that there is no need for UCC at present. "The Law Commission appointed by the central government itself has made it very clear that there is no need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at present. So we are also taking the same stand that there is no need for UCC at this point in time. BJP is bringing this matter to make a split among the people," Satheesan told ANI here in Thiruvananthapuram.

The ruling party in Kerala, CPI(M), has also criticised the Prime Minister's pitching for the UCC in the country. On Friday, CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is on the "electoral agenda" of the BJP. "Triggering debates around Uniform Civil Code is an electoral ploy by Sangh Parivar to press their majoritarian agenda for deepening communal divide. Let's oppose any attempts to undermine India's pluralism and support reforms through democratic discussions within communities," Kerala CM tweeted.

Kerala CM's this stand drew a sharp reaction from the BJP Kerala president K Surendran when he said, "CPI(M) has become a Muslim party. The latest example of this is Pinarayi Vijayan's stand against the uniform civil code." He further alleged that the goal of the Chief Minister of Kerala is to polarise Muslims."Pinarayi Vijayan's goal is the polarisation of Muslims. No Muslim parent will accept a triple talaq. Likewise, no Muslim parent will accept discrimination against girls in property rights," said the Kerala BJP state president.

The concept of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been a topic of discussion for the past four years, and it has once again come into focus following Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent public address in Madhya Pradesh batted for the uniform law. PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023