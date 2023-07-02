Maha will sprint on path of development with two Dy CMs: CM Shinde on Ajit Pawar joining govt
Maharashtra will now sprint forward with one chief minister and two deputy chief ministers, CM Eknath Shinde said on Sunday after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy.Politics of development is being backed by a man of development. This will help faster development of the state, Shinde told reporters.
Maharashtra will now sprint forward with one chief minister and two deputy chief ministers, CM Eknath Shinde said on Sunday after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy.
''Politics of development is being backed by a man of development. When a deserving party worker gets a secondary role, such things happen,'' Shinde said about Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar who is known to display rebellious streaks.
''Now the double engine government has a triple engine. The state will sprint (on the path of development). Now we have one CM and two deputy chief ministers. This will help faster development of the state,'' Shinde told reporters.
