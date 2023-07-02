Left Menu

Maha political developments: Sharad Pawar undeterred, claims Raut; says this 'circus' won't last long

He said he is firm and peoples support is behind us. Let them proceed on their chosen path, said Raut, in an apparent reference to Ajit Pawar, CM Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 15:55 IST
Sanjay Raut. Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh.

In a day of massive political developments, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government along with several of his colleagues.

In a tweet, Raut said, ''I just spoke with NCP Sharad Pawar. He said he is firm and people's support is behind us. We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray.” Raut said people of Maharashtra will not tolerate such a ''circus'', an apparent reference to government formation through vertical splits in political parties, for long.

''Some people seem to be determined to completely spoil Maharashtra's politics. Let them proceed on their chosen path,'' said Raut, in an apparent reference to Ajit Pawar, CM Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

