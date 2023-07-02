Left Menu

'Mother of democracy' PM Modi talked about in US Congress? Sibal's dig over Maharashtra development

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:30 IST
'Mother of democracy' PM Modi talked about in US Congress? Sibal's dig over Maharashtra development
Kapil Sibal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar splitting his party and joining the Maharashtra government, saying probably this is ''the mother of democracy'' that Modi talked about in his address to the US Congress.

Marking a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister on Sunday.

While Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at ae ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan, eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers in the government which has the Shiv Sena and the BJP in alliance.

In a tweet, Sibal, referring to Pawar's swearing-in along with other NCP leaders, said, ''I guess this is the mother of democracy that Modiji was talking about in his address to the US Congress!'' In his address to the US Congress last month, Modi had said that in the evolution of the democratic spirit, India is the ''mother of democracy''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023