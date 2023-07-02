Left Menu

'BJP on MLA purchasing spree', says Mehbooba after NCP leader Ajit Pawar, others join Shinde-led Maharashtra govt

Not only is democracy being butchered but they are using the national anthem to provide cover for such disgraceful actions, Mehbooba said in a tweet. On one hand, BJP is arresting political opponents on trumped up corruption charges while they themselves are on an MLA purchasing spree.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:32 IST
'BJP on MLA purchasing spree', says Mehbooba after NCP leader Ajit Pawar, others join Shinde-led Maharashtra govt
Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the BJP after NCP leaders were inducted in the Maharashtra council of ministers, saying the ruling party was on an ''MLA purchasing spree''.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, along with eight others from the party, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Sunday.

While Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, the eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

''No words are enough to condemn the manner in which BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra. Not only is democracy being butchered but they are using the national anthem to provide cover for such disgraceful actions,'' Mehbooba said in a tweet.

''On one hand, BJP is arresting political opponents on trumped up corruption charges while they themselves are on an MLA purchasing spree. Hard-earned public money is being misused to quench BJPs thirst for power,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

