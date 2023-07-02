Cong claims govt machinery creating hurdles for people attending Rahul's rally at Khammam; T'gana police deny charge

The Congress in Telangana on Sunday alleged that the police and the government machinery were creating hurdles for the people attending top party leader Rahul Gandhi's public meeting at Khammam at the behest of ruling BRS leaders, a charge denied by the police.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy spoke to state DGP Anjani Kumar about the issue, party sources said here, even as former union minister Renuka Chowdhury slammed the police and claimed that the ruling BRS is jittery over the public meeting. Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu alleged that local BRS leadership was acting in an ''undemocratic'' manner in an attempt to make the rally a failure. Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier maintained that there was no truth in reports that police created hurdles by intercepting vehicles going to the Congress party's public meeting at Khammam. Except traffic diversion in the district, no check posts have been set up any where, he said in a press release. The official further said false allegations should not be made in media and social media. Action would be taken if such false campaign was being spread. The public meeting in Khammam, about 200 km from Hyderabad, is being held for the Congress to sound the poll bugle for the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, and as a culmination of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's 'padayatra'.

