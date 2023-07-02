Left Menu

"No words are enough to condemn...": Mehbooba Mufti after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra Govt

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 18:17 IST
"No words are enough to condemn...": Mehbooba Mufti after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra Govt
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that no words are enough to condemn the manner in which BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister in CM Eknath Shinde led government in the state. Mehbooba Mufti said that not only is democracy being butchered but the national anthem was played to provide cover for such actions.

"No words are enough to condemn the manner in which BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra. Not only is democracy being butchered but they are using the national anthem to provide cover for such disgraceful actions. On one hand, BJP is arresting political opponents on trumped-up corruption charges while they themselves are on an MLA purchasing spree. Hard-earned public money is being misused to quench BJPs' thirst for power," Mehbooba Mufti tweeted. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ajit Pawar, along with eight MLAs, reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Ramesh Bais. After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the double-engine government in the state has now become "triple-engine and it will run like a bullet train".

CM Shinde said, "Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become a triple-engine and now it will run like a bullet train. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023