BJP can't talk about fighting corruption: TMC's Babul Supriyo on Maharashtra upheaval

After inducting ''corrupt men'' as ministers in Maharashtra, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot talk about fighting corruption, senior TMC leader Babul Supriyo said on Sunday.

Calling the BJP hypocrite in response to the political upheaval in the western state, Supriyo, a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, said leaders under the scanner of ED for corruption have been put into a ''washing machine'' manufactured by the BJP to remove their stains and blemishes.

In a series of tweets, Supriyo also claimed that the majority of NDA partners have deserted the BJP for lack of respect. He claimed that senior leaders who were with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee have heavily criticised the present dispensation.

Pointing to the Maharashtra government getting another Deputy CM in NCP's Ajit Pawar, Supriyo tweeted, ''And look what they have done to bechara @Dev_Fadnavis (Devendra Fadnavis)! There is a reason I threw away my MP-ship & all the lacs of perks that came with it!'' Sharing his resignation letter as a BJP MP, he said, ''Extremely happy I could do this. Throw away the MP post won for @BJP winning for the 2nd time by thrice the margin in Asansol!!'' Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as deputy CM after splitting the NCP. While Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan, eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers in the government which has the Shiv Sena and the BJP in alliance.

