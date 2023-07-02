Modi govt looted India more in 9 years than Britishers did in 250 years: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged the amount of ''loot'' by the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years surpassed the loot of India committed by Britishers in 250 years during their rule.

Addressing a public rally at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, where Assembly elections are due by this year-end, Kejriwal also targeted the Congress for ''looting'' the country over 75 years.

He appealed to people to vote Aam Aadmi Party to power to rid Chhattisgarh of corruption.

“Modi ji became angry at me saying I am distributing 'revdis' (welfare sops) in Delhi. Yes, Modi ji I am distributing. But your people are looting revdis and taking it to their homes…Why are you worried when I am putting revdi in the hands of poor?'' Kejriwal asked.

He alleged the prices of essential commodities are touching the sky.

''Vegetables, milk, flour everything became costly. Have you (people) ever thought about why prices are rising? Modi ji has slapped so much tax which was unprecedented after independence. Modi ji has not even spared tea, coffee, milk, oil etc..,” Kejriwal claimed.

He said even the British didn't impose taxes on milk and other essentials (during their rule in India). We have never seen tax on food items in 75 years after independence, the AAP leader claimed.

''Whom he (PM Modi) is giving after collecting so much tax? He has 'friends'.. Modi ji waived off Rs 11 lakh crore worth of debt of his friends. Modi ji, you are collecting tax on milk and buttermilk and openly giving the entire money to your friends.

''The Modi government has looted so much in nine years that even Britishers did not loot in 250 years. Even the Congress did not loot this much in 75 years,'' he added.

Kejriwal wondered whether the prime minister would have waived ''Rs 11 lakh crore debt'' for free.

''While Modi ji commits dishonesty, AAP leader Manish Sisodia is sent to jail,'' he said.

The then Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia was arrested in March in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

''Modi ji ruined the country in ten years. Has the country benefited from demonetisation? They had claimed corruption and terrorism would end after demonetisation. Has this happened? If there was an educated person, he would never have implemented noteban,” Kejriwal said.

He highlighted the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab.

“God has given everything to Chhattisgarh except good politicians and good political parties. Had the BJP and Congress government done good work in Chhattisgarh in 23 years, every family of the state would have become rich,” Kejriwal said.

He exhorted people to elect AAP in Chhattisgarh if they want free electricity for 24 hours, excellent schools and quality education, free healthcare, free water, free bus travel for women, free pilgrimage facility for the elderly and employment to youth on the lines of Delhi.

Taking a dig at PM Modi's education qualification, Kejriwal narrated the story of a fourth-class pass child from a poor family who rose to become the king of a great country and then ruined it.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the rally.

