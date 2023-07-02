"Maharashtra will get another Chief Minister in a few days": Sanjay Raut after Ajit Pawar joins Shinde govt

Soon after Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a dig at Maharashtra's Chief Minister and claimed that Maharashtra will get another Chief Minister in a few days, adding that "Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs that forged an alliance with the BJP will be disqualified". "We already knew that this was going to happen. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs that went with him will be disqualified. Maharashtra will get another CM in a few days," Sanjay Raut said while addressing the reporters in Mumbai on the political developments in the state.

"What I have said through Saamana has come true. This is not my prediction or opinion that Maharashtra will get a new CM but this is my firm opinion," he added. After engineering a split in the Nationalist Congress Party and extending support to the NDA government in Maharashtra, the new Deputy Chief Minister of the Eknath Shinde government, Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that the country is progressing under PM Modi's leadership adding that they should support development.

"I don't consider it an earthquake if you ask me things that had to happen in politics happened. An engine of this government is on the verge of shutting down," Raut added. After taking oath as deputy CM Ajit Pawar said,"Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development."

Ajit Pawar justified his party's decision to join the NDA government in Maharashtra and emphasized that the country has progressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He explained that the decision was taken as they intend to contest the upcoming polls with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Ramraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Bhaidas Patil took oath at Raj Bhawan today.

Earlier today NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. In a dramatic turn of events, Pawar, along with nine MLAs, reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Ramesh Bais. (ANI)

