BJP-JJP govt in Haryana sitting on pile of failures: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged on Sunday that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana is sitting on ''a pile of failures'' and that it does not have a single achievement to show in the last nine years.

The leader of opposition in the state Assembly said this after participating in various social and religious programmes in Rohtak.

''The BJP-JJP government is completely cut off from people and the ground reality. It has finally remembered the people now as elections are near,'' Hooda said in a statement.

The Congress, he said, has been with the public throughout thanks to programmes like ''Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh'', ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', the ''Haath se Haath Jodo'' campaign and ''Jan Milan''.

The opposition party has so far organised ''Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh'' programmes in seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. The eighth programme is scheduled to be held in Bhiwani on July 9 and preparations for the same are on, Hooda said.

The former Haryana chief minister further said Congress leaders and workers have not been sitting at home since the 2019 (Lok Sabha and Assembly) elections and are constantly engaging with the people.

''The BJP and the JJP, which contested the last election against each other, are engaged in looting the public in the coalition government of self-interest. The Congress is exposing the truth of both the parties to the public. That is why the people have made up their mind to uproot this alliance from power and bring in a Congress government,'' he asserted.

During the Congress tenure, Haryana was the number one state in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, law and order, prosperity and development, Hooda claimed.

He alleged that the present government, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has made Haryana the number one state in terms of unemployment, crime, inflation and poverty.

''Today, the farmers of the state are moving from pillar to post for minimum support price and compensation (for crop damage). In Mahendragarh district alone, 17,000 farmers are waiting for compensation for crop loss in the last season.

''There was severe loss in the millet and cotton crops of the farmers. The same situation prevails in the whole of Haryana. Lakhs of farmers are deprived of compensation,'' he said.

Similarly, injustice was done to the poor, Dalits and backward people under the present government, Hooda alleged.

''During the Congress tenure, about four lakh families were given free plots of 100 yards each. Along with this, lakhs of students were given scholarships, but soon after coming to power, the BJP put a curb on the scheme of plot allotment and scholarship and even did a scam of crores of rupees in the scholarship for poor children,'' he alleged.

The Congress leader said the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government has pushed the state's youngsters into the ''quagmire of unemployment''.

''More than 1.8 lakh government posts are lying vacant, but the government is continuously ending permanent jobs by making contractual recruitments,'' he said.

