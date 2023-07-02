Left Menu

Cooperatives earlier marred by corruption now poised to prosper due to Modi govt's reforms: Om Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:13 IST
Cooperatives earlier marred by corruption now poised to prosper due to Modi govt's reforms: Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

There was a period when the cooperatives were marred by ''corruption, mismanagement and politics'' but time has changed now and the sector is poised to move towards prosperity due to reforms brought in by the Modi government, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of creating a separate ministry for cooperatives has brought in transparency and accountability in the system, Birla said and hoped that cooperatives will usher in ''a new era of social and economic transformation'' in the country.

The Lok Sabha Speaker was addressing the valedictory session of the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress here.

''Cooperative is a very big sector but there was a period when in some or other way there was corruption, lack of proper management, stagnation in the system, politics… which was not good for the cooperatives. Due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of transparency, people had started raising questions on the cooperatives,'' Birla said.

But, he said, the reforms brought by the Modi government in the sector have addressed the issue of corruption, mismanagement and lack of transparency in the sector, he said and hoped that it will help fulfil the dream of India becoming self-reliant and a developed country.

''Modi was right when he said that time has changed and along with this change in time, he said we have to take the cooperative sector to greater heights, from 'sahkar se samriddhi' (cooperation to prosperity),'' Birla added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023