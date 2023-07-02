Left Menu

Join BJP, and all sins, crimes would be washed away: AAP's Sanjay Singh

"Narendra Modi has only one slogan, no matter how big the corruption scam is, no matter how huge the loot is, no matter how big Hooliganism is, no matter if you misbehave with female wrestlers, do whatever you want. Just join BJP, and all sins, crimes and corruption charges would be washed away," the AAP leader added.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday reacted to Ajit Pawar joining NDA and becoming the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that there is no place for corruption, those who did thousands of crores of scams are in BJP now. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest feeder of corruption. Modiji took a guarantee to take action against corruption two days ago, but today those involved in irrigation scam, those facing accusations of thousands of crores of scams such as Ajit Pawar, is made Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra," Sanjay Singh said while addressing the media in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Sunday.

Reacting to the oath ceremony of Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal, who took oath as Minister in Shinde Cabinet today, Sanjay Singh said that the Prime Minister has only one slogan. "Narendra Modi has only one slogan, no matter how big the corruption scam is, no matter how huge the loot is, no matter how big hooliganism is, no matter if you misbehave with female wrestlers, do whatever you want. Just join BJP, and all sins, crimes and corruption charges would be washed away," the AAP leader added.

The rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar, along with eight party leaders, joined the Maharashtra government today. Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Ajit Pawar along with Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Ramraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Bhaidas Patil took oath at Raj Bhawan today. Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, "Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development."

"The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision," Pawar added. Pawar, in the press briefing, added that some MLAs could not be contacted as they are out of the country but he spoke to all of them and they "agreed" with his decision.

"We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

