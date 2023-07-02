Left Menu

Kerala unit of NCP stands with Sharad Pawar, says Kerala minister A K Saseendran

Hours after a section of legislators from the Nationalist Congress Party NCP in Maharashtra joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Kerala Minister and senior NCP leader A K Saseendran said the Kerala unit of the party stands with Sharad Pawar.In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, while eight MLAs of his Nationalist Congress Party NCP took oath as ministers in the government led by an alliance of the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP earlier in the day.We are part of the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-07-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:19 IST
Kerala unit of NCP stands with Sharad Pawar, says Kerala minister A K Saseendran
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after a section of legislators from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Kerala Minister and senior NCP leader A K Saseendran said the Kerala unit of the party stands with Sharad Pawar.

In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, while eight MLAs of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by an alliance of the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day.

''We are part of the NCP led by Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar and others cheated the party. Those who observe national politics will not be able to justify Ajit Pawar's decision. His action is guided by his greed towards power,'' Saseendran told the media.

Saseendran, who is the Forest Minister in the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala, said the state unit of NCP will stand with the Left Front here.

''NCP will not take any stand to cooperate with the BJP. All the state units have the same opinion,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar said his endeavour after this development would be to travel as much as possible within state and the country, and build relations with people.

Pawar said he would not fight over anyone saying anything by taking the NCP's name, but would go to the people instead.

''Those who violated the party line and took oath, a decision has to be taken on them,'' he said.

He said some party leaders were nervous about investigations by the Enforcement Directorate and named Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, and Hasan Mushrif.

Pawar said he was not bothered that people have left, but he was worried about their future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023