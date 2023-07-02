Left Menu

KCR's remote control with Modi, Congress won't joint any Opposition bloc having BRS: Rahul Gandhi

On one side there would be rich and powerful of the state and one the other side, there would be poor, tribals, minorities, farmers and small shopkeepers with us.

PTI | Khammam | Updated: 02-07-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:26 IST
KCR's remote control with Modi, Congress won't joint any Opposition bloc having BRS: Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Launching a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his remote control was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the state's ruling party as ''BJP's B-Team'' and its new nomenclature, BRS, as 'BJP Rishtedar Party'.

Gandhi alleged that the corruption charges against Rao and his party's leaders have made them subservient to the BJP, and asserted that he told all other opposition leaders that the Congress would not join any bloc where the BRS was involved.

Addressing a public meeting here, Gandhi said, ''BRS is like BJP Rishtedar Samiti. KCR thinks he is a king and Telangana is his kingdom.'' The Congress has always stood against the BJP in Parliament, but Rao's party has been ''BJP's B-team'', he said.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the remote control of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,'' the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi said the Congress party recently fought the election in Karnataka against ''a corrupt and anti-poor government and we defeated them with the support of the poor, OBCs, minorities and oppressed in the state''.

''Something similar is going to happen in Telangana. On one side there would be rich and powerful of the state and one the other side, there would be poor, tribals, minorities, farmers and small shopkeepers with us. What has happened in Karnataka, would be repeated in Telangana,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023