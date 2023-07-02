Left Menu

Kharge, Rahul speak with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, extend support

02-07-2023
Kharge, Rahul speak with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, extend support
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday and extended support to him, after the Maharashtra strongman faced a revolt by his nephew Ajit Pawar who along eight other leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.

The Congress said that the BJP's ''washing machine'' has resumed its operations as a number of these leaders had been facing serious corruption charges and have now got a ''clean chit''.

In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, while eight legislators of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day.

Congress president Kharge and Gandhi spoke with NCP president Sharad Pawar and extended support to him, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Twitter.

''The BJP's dirty tricks department is working on overdrive in Maharashtra. This is not a legitimately elected government, but an ED-facilitated power grab. The Maharashtra government is a product of corruption and sin,'' Venugopal alleged.

''The people have very well identified the traitors, corrupt and compromised leaders of Maharashtra and each of them will be taught the lessons of their lifetime in the next elections,'' he said.

On June 29, PM Modi had spoken about corruption and it appears he switched on the ''washing machine'' and these leaders are now squeaky clean after this oath-taking ceremony, Venugopal said.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''Clearly the BJP's Washing Machine has resumed its operations. A number of new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra today had been facing serious corruption charges with ED, CBI and Income Tax authorities after them. Now they have all got a clean chit.'' The Congress will intensify its efforts to free Maharashtra from the clutches of the BJP, Ramesh asserted.

The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance consisting of itself, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and the NCP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

