More than 40 MLAs and bulk of MLCs of NCP supporting Ajit Pawar as per letter given to Raj Bhavan: sources

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government on Sunday, has the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six MLCs of his party, sources claimed citing a letter submitted to Raj Bhavan.

NCP has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs.

''Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and more than six MLCs. A letter of support of these legislators was given to Raj Bhavan,'' the source told PTI.

Addressing a press conference after taking the oath, Ajit Pawar said there was no split in NCP and claimed all the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the government.

He also said they would contest all future elections on the NCP's name and symbol.

Eight MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also took oath as ministers in the Shinde government earlier in the day.

Ajit, the nephew of Sharad Pawar, said NCP decided to join the Eknath Shinde-led government in the interest of the state and the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Reacting to the development, Sharad Pawar said it was not the NCP's decision to go with BJP-Shiv Sena.

