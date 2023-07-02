Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:05 IST
Will ED raid Hasan Mushrif's places again: Youth Cong chief takes swipe after NCP MLA joins Shinde govt
Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V took a swipe at the BJP and said NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif has become free from corruption charges after joining the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra on Sunday.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai while Mushrif and seven other leaders of the party took oath as ministers.

Reacting to the development, Srinivas posted on Twitter a video clip of Mushrif taking oath as a Maharashtra minister and said, ''This is NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif. A few days ago, ED had filed a case, and raided his house and sugar factory." "Today he has become corruption free after being cleaned in the washing machine completely," the Youth Congress chief said.

"Will ED raid at his places again?" he asked.

On January 11, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted searches at multiple premises in Maharashtra as part of a money laundering probe against the Mushrif and others in connection with alleged irregularities in the operations of some sugar mills based in the state that are linked to the NCP MLA.

The Enforcement Directorate's probe is based on an FIR registered in Kolhapur and a complaint filed by the Registrar of Companies concerning allegations with regard to the allotment of shares of Sarsenapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory to farmers against deposits of Rs 10,000.

On April 13, the Bombay High Court extended till April 27 the interim protection from arrest granted to Mushrif in connection with a money laundering case.

Mushrif had filed the application in the high court following a special court rejecting his anticipatory bail plea on April 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

