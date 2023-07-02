Left Menu

Karnataka Govt is not bothered about common man's problem: HD Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former chief minister and HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday hit out against the Congress government in Karnataka and said that it does not care about the problems of the common people.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:10 IST
Karnataka Govt is not bothered about common man's problem: HD Kumaraswamy
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday hit out against the Congress government in Karnataka and said that it does not care about the problems of the common people. "As a responsible opposition party, we will raise the issues of the common man. We will raise how the government treats the poll promises they have given. Congress government is not bothered about the common man's problem," Kumaraswamy said while speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with party MLAs and MLCs ahead of the state assembly session.

Meanwhile, Karna Legislative Assembly's Budget session will begin on Monday and it is expected that the Opposition will attack the government on the alleged delay in the implementation of the five guarantees of the Congress. In recent days Kumaraswamy has been increasingly critical of Congress. He hit out at the Congress in Karnataka for allowing AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala to attend an official meeting of the State government.

Criticizing Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Kumaraswamy asked, "Who is Surjewala to hold the government meeting of ministers and senior officials?" "Is the government in the state led by Siddaramaiah or the government of number 10 of Janpath Road in Delhi? Kannadigas voted for a 'Hand' government or a puppet government?? The people's vote is the share of the hung government. It has been proved that it is a High Command government even before the government completed a month in power", Kumaraswamy said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

