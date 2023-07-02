Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress slams BJP leader for showing 'wrong map' of India

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:11 IST
  • India

Rajasthan Congress on Sunday condemned former BJP MLA Kailash Verma for allegedly showing a wrong map of India in a video statement he issued.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi in a statement alleged said that the BJP leader in a video statement showed a map of India which did not show Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as its part.

The Congress leader was apparently referring to a BJP publicity video Verma posted on Facebook on Saturday depicting a map of India for a couple of seconds. Chaturvedi said that with the map, Verma belied the stance of his own party, which doesn't leave a chance to make ''tall claims'' on Jammu & Kashmir.

The BJP leader has done the same thing which anti-India forces have been doing for a long time, he said in the statement.

The Congress urges the Centre to take strict action against the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party who put such ''anti-national'' videos, Chaturvedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

