Rajasthan Congress slams BJP leader for showing 'wrong map' of India
Rajasthan Congress on Sunday condemned former BJP MLA Kailash Verma for allegedly showing a wrong map of India in a video statement he issued.
Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi in a statement alleged said that the BJP leader in a video statement showed a map of India which did not show Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as its part.
The Congress leader was apparently referring to a BJP publicity video Verma posted on Facebook on Saturday depicting a map of India for a couple of seconds. Chaturvedi said that with the map, Verma belied the stance of his own party, which doesn't leave a chance to make ''tall claims'' on Jammu & Kashmir.
The BJP leader has done the same thing which anti-India forces have been doing for a long time, he said in the statement.
The Congress urges the Centre to take strict action against the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party who put such ''anti-national'' videos, Chaturvedi said.
