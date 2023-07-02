"Expenses are increasing...are they planning on looting people", Kejriwal slams BJP

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday launched an attack on the Central government and said that the price rise of essential goods is happening because the government is levying taxes on everything. Delhi CM Kejriwal arrived with his Punjab encounter Bhagwant Mann to address a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur ahead of the state assembly elections and in his address, he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

CM Kejriwal said, "Modi Ji has made a hike in prices all around. It is becoming difficult to manage house expenses. The salaries are not increasing but the expenses are. Every essential thing is becoming expensive nowadays". "Have you ever thought why there is a price rise? It is not happening on its own. Modi Ji has applied taxes on everything. He did not even leave edibles out of this. Are they planning on looting the people?" CM Kejriwal added.

Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, further said, "They (Bharatiya Janata Party) say that I distributed free 'Revdis', yes I did". "I distributed six free revdis to the people of Delhi. first, I gave them free electricity. Second, I provided them with the best education services. From a judge's kid to that of a ricksha-walla, everyone studies in the same school, on the same desk. Third, I procured Delhi the best medical services. God forgives if you have cancer, all your tests and medicines will be free. Also, I made bus journeys, whether private or public, free for women. The fifth revdi is the one that I gave to the senior citizens of each house. Free pilgrimage is provided to them. They are taken to Ayodhya, Kedarnath, and Shirdi. Sixth, employment opportunities were given to 12 lakh unemployed youths.", said CM Kejriwal.

"Also, in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann provided employment to 30,000 unemployed youths. Arrangements are being made to provide the same to 3 lacks more. Do you not want these Revdis?" (Revdis means free gifts or services).

The Chhattisgarh assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year (ANI).

