Uniform civil code is not meant to target any religion or caste, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Minorities Welfare Danish Azad Ansari said on Sunday and accused the opposition parties of misleading people on the issue.He also dismissed objections raised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other Muslim organisations, saying, Our responsibility is towards the Muslim society, not towards any organisation. Criticising the stance of the opposition parties on the Uniform Civil Code UCC, he alleged that the Opposition has always worked to mislead society.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:20 IST
Uniform Civil Code not meant to target any religion or caste: UP minister Danish Azad Ansari
Uniform civil code is not meant to target any religion or caste, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Minorities Welfare Danish Azad Ansari said on Sunday and accused the opposition parties of misleading people on the issue.

He also dismissed objections raised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other Muslim organisations, saying, ''Our responsibility is towards the Muslim society, not towards any organisation.'' Criticising the stance of the opposition parties on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he alleged that the Opposition has always worked to mislead society. ''The Opposition is working on the same agenda on the issue of Uniform Civil Code,'' he told reporters.

The lone Muslim minister in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, when asked about the apprehensions in the Muslim community regarding UCC, said, "Uniform Civil Code is not meant to target any religion or caste. Our slogan of Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas is going to come true.'' ''Muslims have full faith in the Modi government and the days of people who used to mislead the Muslim society for their political gains are over,'' he said.

In a recent meeting, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board decided to oppose the UCC. The Board is of the view that the implementation of UCC in a multi-cultural and multi-religious country like India is a violation of the constitutional rights of the people here.

A fresh debate on UCC has been ignited after the Law Commission initiated a public consultation process on June 14 by inviting views from all stakeholders, including people and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Speaking in Lucknow on Sunday, Samajawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP has raised UCC as it is unable to answer questions on issues of unemployment, corruption and the economic situation. However, Ansari linked the Uniform Civil Code to progress in society and said that Muslim society has ''come forward and started thinking about its development''.

Describing the Modi government as a well-wisher of the Muslim community, he said, ''It has always understood the needs of the Muslim society and worked sincerely for its progress.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

