Jan Swabhiman Divas: Modi govt realised dreams of social justice, says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Modi government during its nine years' rule realised the dreams of social justice for which Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel had fought. Adityanath made the remarks while addressing a function here to mark the 74th birth anniversary of Patel, the late Kurmi (backward caste) leader. Patel's birth anniversary was celebrated as ''Jan Swabhiman Divas''.

''The whole life of Dr Patel was devoted to social justice. The dreams of social justice for which he had fought for, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi realised them in the last nine years,'' the chief minister said.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government's schemes are reaching people without discrimination throughout the nation. Every citizen of India is getting equal opportunity to progress,'' he said.

Speaking of 'new India', Adityanath said that under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a better security environment has been established within 'new India'. Shah also attended the function.

''Kashmir today has become a part of the mainstream of development and democracy. The pilgrimage to Baba Barfani is progressing with great enthusiasm,'' Adityanath said.

He also said that under the leadership of Shah, Naxalism will vanish very soon. ''Prior to 2014, Naxalism had spread to over 125 districts of the country, but now it is limited to three or four districts,'' Adityanath said.

The Apna Dal was founded by Sonelal Patel in 1995. Born on July 2, 1950 in Bagulihai village of Kannauj district, Patel was a close companion of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. He died in a road accident in 2009, In October 2014, fissures within the Apna Dal became public for the first time as its then national general secretary Anupriya Patel was removed from her post.

Later, the two Apna Dal factions aligned with rival groupings led by the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 13 MLAs and two MPs, including Anupriya Patel. Her husband Ashish Patel is a cabinet minister in the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

The rival faction is led by her mother Krishna Patel and elder sister Pallavi Patel.

Pallavi Patel trounced UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from the Sirathu assembly seat in the 2022 elections as an SP candidate.

