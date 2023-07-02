White House: Biden to travel to Britain, Lithuania, Finland from July 9
Biden will travel to Helsinki on July 13 for a meeting with Nordic leaders, the White House said.
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Europe later this month for meetings in Britain, Lithuania and Finland, the White House said on Sunday. Biden's trip, scheduled for July 9-13, will begin in London for meetings with King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations," the White House said in a statement.
He will be in Vilnius thereafter for a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders, where Russia's war with Ukraine is expected to be in focus. Biden will travel to Helsinki on July 13 for a meeting with Nordic leaders, the White House said.
