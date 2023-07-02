Left Menu

White House: Biden to travel to Britain, Lithuania, Finland from July 9

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Europe later this month for meetings in Britain, Lithuania and Finland, the White House said on Sunday. Biden will travel to Helsinki on July 13 for a meeting with Nordic leaders, the White House said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:25 IST
White House: Biden to travel to Britain, Lithuania, Finland from July 9
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Europe later this month for meetings in Britain, Lithuania and Finland, the White House said on Sunday. Biden's trip, scheduled for July 9-13, will begin in London for meetings with King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations," the White House said in a statement.

He will be in Vilnius thereafter for a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders, where Russia's war with Ukraine is expected to be in focus. Biden will travel to Helsinki on July 13 for a meeting with Nordic leaders, the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023